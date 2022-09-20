Forward Denis Smirnov Signs with Norfolk for Upcoming Season

Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday that forward Denis Smirnov has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Smirnov, 25, joins the Admirals after spending the 2021-22 season with the Kalamazoo Wings. He played in 27 games with the Wings and posted five points (2g, 3a).

The Moskva, RUS native played three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Fargo Force and Indiana Ice. In each of his seasons, Smirnov posted at least 40 points. In 2013-14 with the Ice, he was named to the All-Rookie Team and won a Clark Cup Championship.

Smirnov played his college hockey at the prestigious Penn State University (NCAA). He had a breakout freshman season in 2016-17 with the Nittany Lions, registering 47 points which was the most of any first-year player in program history. That summer, Smirnov was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round (156th overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

For the next three seasons, Smirnov asserted himself in the Penn State record books. He is currently ranked fifth on the all-time points list with 115, while his 50 goals and 65 assists rank fourth and fifth, respectfully. He posted 27 multi-game games which is currently tied for third in Nittany Lions history.

The Admirals will kick off the 2022-23 season against the South Carolina Carolina Stingrays on Friday, October 21. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope.

