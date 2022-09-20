John McCarron Puts Professional Hockey Career on Pause

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced today that forward John McCarron is pausing his professional hockey career.

"We certainly understand the position John is taking. His family and career development must be of the highest priority at this time. I personally want to thank John for his contributions over the past six years, and I know I speak for everyone in the Everblades family in that regard," Brush said.

McCarron, 30, skated with the Everblades for the past six seasons capped off by winning the 2022 Kelly Cup Championship. McCarron served as Florida's team captain over the past four years and is the Everblades all-time career leader -- for the regular season and playoffs combined -- in goals (172), assists (244), points (416), games played (424) and penalty minutes (679).

"What a wild ride it has been! At this time, I will be taking a step away from all I have known since I was three years old. The decision for me was not easy but becoming a champion this past season definitely helped me throughout that process! My wife and I feel incredibly lucky to call Southwest Florida our home and we wouldn't want it any other way."

"We welcomed a beautiful baby girl this summer while I made my transition into the 'real world' but will definitely stay involved with the Everblades community and the game of hockey. Thank you so much Mr. Brush, Coach's Brad Ralph, Jesse Kallechy, Tad O'Had, all my former teammates, the best fans in the ECHL, and of course my family, for making my dream of playing professional hockey become true!"

A native of Macomb Township, Michigan, McCarron helped the Everblades win the Brabham Cup in both the 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons. In 2020-21, the forward went on to be named to the All-ECHL First Team and win the ECHL Plus Performer of the Year award.

Prior to his professional career, McCarron played hockey at Cornell University for four seasons. After his time at Cornell, in addition to his six seasons in an Everblades jersey, the forward played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, St. John's IceCaps and Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League, while also seeing action with Wheeling of the ECHL, where he helped the Nailers to the 2016 Kelly Cup Finals.

In seven professional seasons, McCarron took to the ice for a total of 538 regular season and playoff games. He registered 201 career goals and 277 assists for 478 total points.

The Florida Everblades 25th Anniversary Home Opening Game is Saturday, October 29 at 7:00pm against the Jacksonville Icemen. The night will be highlighted by the raising of the Kelly Cup Championship banner.

