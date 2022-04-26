Threshers Take Series-Opener from Mussels 7-3

April 26, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers moved their winning streak to seven games Tuesday, defeating the Mighty Mussels 7-3 at Hammond Stadium.

In a scoreless game in the top of the first, Alexeis Azuaje reached on a throwing error by Mighty Mussels' starter Steve Hajjar (0-1). Yhoswar Garcia then singled him to third. That brought Hao Yu Lee to the plate, who pulled a two run double down the third base line to put Clearwater on top 2-0. Lee came around to score on another throwing error to cap the inning at 3-0 Threshers.

In the bottom of the second, the Mussels cut into the deficit with a RBI single from Ernie Yake and a sacrifice fly from Jake Rucker.

With Clearwater still leading 3-2 in the top of the fifth, Azuaje drew a leadoff walk. Garcia continued his 4-for-5 day with a single to score Azuaje. Lee then hit a line drive off Jackson Hick's heel, resulting in a single. The next batter was Freylin Minyety, who singled to right field to extend the Threshers' lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Emmanuel Rodriguez drew a walk with one out. Noah Cardenas then singled to right field, scoring Rodriguez to bring the Mussels back within striking distance at 6-3.

In the top of the seventh inning, Lee delivered a solo home run to add insurance for the Threshers. Lee finished a triple short of the cycle. The Clearwater bullpen worked five solid innings to finish off the win.

The Mussels will turn to RHP Pierson Ohl (0-0, 7.71) on Wednesday in game two of the six-game set. LHP Gabriel Cotto (0-0, 3.00) will take the bump for the Threshers. Coverage starts at 6:45 pm on Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.