Bats Lift Threshers to 7-3 Victory over Mighty Mussels in Series Opener

FORT MYERS, FL - Powered by a 14-hit performance, including four from center fielder Yhoswar Garcia, the Clearwater Threshers knocked off the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 7-3 and pushed their winning streak to an impressive seven games on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Right-hander Oswald Medina made his third start of the season on the mound for Clearwater, allowing only one earned run on five hits and striking out two.

The Threshers (8-8) opened the scoring early, scratching across three runs in the top of the first on a two-run double by shortstop Hao Yu Lee and a costly Fort Myers error to grab a 3-0 lead.

After the Mighty Mussels (10-6) trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the second, the Threshers responded with another three-spot in the fifth. RBI singles by Garcia and third baseman Freylin Minyety, as well as another Mighty Mussels error helped Clearwater build a 6-2 advantage. Garcia finished the contest 4-for-5 with one RBI.

Leading 6-3 in the seventh, Lee tacked on an insurance run for the Threshers with his first home run of the season out to left-center to make it a 7-3 game.

A trio of right-handers in Victor Lopez, Alex Garbrick and Rodolfo Sanchez came on to finish the game for the Threshers, allowing a combined two hits and striking out five. Lopez was credited with his third victory of the season.

Clearwater and Fort Myers return to action in game two of the six-game set on Wednesday night. LHP Gabriel Cotto is scheduled to start for the Threshers, while RHP Pierson Ohl will head to the mound for the Mighty Mussels. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network beginning at 6:50 p.m.

