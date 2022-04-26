New Marauders Homestead Opens Tonight

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park for the homestand:

EDUCATION DAY (WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27) -- The 12 p.m. game combines classroom curriculum with the game of baseball in an exciting way.

THIRSTY THURSDAY (THURSDAY, APRIL 28) -- Every Thursday at LECOM Park is Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser and Ticket Sarasota. Fans 21 and over can enjoy specials on beer, and fans of all ages can enjoy specials on soft drinks.

EAST MEETS WEST NIGHT AND PAWS & CLAWS (FRIDAY, APRIL 29) -- The Marauders celebrate Class of 2022 seniors from local high schools. Lakewood Ranch High School and Manatee High School bands and cheerleaders will perform outside the Home Plate Gate and between innings of the game.

Tickets for each game on the homestand are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747- 3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

