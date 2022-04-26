Mighty Mussels Game Notes & Lineups - Tue, April 26 vs Clearwater
April 26, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
The Mighty Mussels return to Hammond Stadium Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a six-game set with the Clearwater Threshers (PHI).
LHP Steve Hajjar is set to start the series opener for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Oswald Medina.
Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
BLUE JAYS RALLY FOR SPLIT SUNDAY
The Dunedin Blue Jays walked off on Fort Myers for the second time in the series Sunday, salvaging the finale 2-1 to earn a six-game split with the Mussels. Travis Adams allowed just one hit over five innings, but the Blue Jays rallied against the Fort Myers bullpen.
COMING HOME FOR CLEARWATER
The Mussels welcome in the Clearwater Threshers Tuesday for the second of four series between the teams this season. Fort Myers swept the Threshers over 3 games on Opening Weekend.
The Threshers have eight ranked prospects according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America:
Age MLB BA
RHP Andrew Painter 19 3 2
OF Yhoswar Garcia 20 15 24
INF Kendall Simmons 22 16 -
C Rickardo Perez 18 18 25
INF Hao Yu Lee 19 19 27
RHP Micah Ottenbreit 18 23 19
INF Jamari Baylor 21 24 37
INF Alexeis Azauje 20 25 23
This week's series features the top two running teams in the league. Clearwater leads the FSL with 29 stolen bases, while Fort Myers ranks second at 27 steals. The Mussels' have been more efficient stealing bases, having converted on 84% of attempts (CLR: 78%).
COMMANDING THE STRIKE ZONE
The Mighty Mussels' 10-5 start is due in large part to their command of the strike zone on both sides of the ball. Both the Fort Myers' offense and pitching staff own the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the Florida State League. The Mussels' hitters have drawn 21 more walks than any other team and lead the league in on-base percentage. They also possess the third lowest strikeout total in the circuit. The pitching staff has walked the fewest batters in the league.
PITCHING PROWESS
The Mussels and Threshers pitching staffs enter the week as the two best in the circuit:
Ranks ERA WHIP AVG K
Clearwater 1st 2nd 2nd 1st
Fort Myers 2nd 1st 1st 6th
WEEKEND WARRIORS
The Mussels' three weekend starters have all been dominant through the first two weeks:
Starters IP ERA K WHIP
John Stankiewicz 16.0 1.13 28 0.63
David Festa 14.0 1.93 17 1.00
Travis Adams 15.0 1.20 12 0.53
COMBINED 45.0 1.40 57 0.71
SEVEN TOP PROSPECTS HEADLINE ROSTER
The Mighty Mussels' Opening Day roster featured seven ranked prospects. Here are their rankings according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America:
Age MLB BA
SS Noah Miller 19 10 13
OF Emmanuel Rodriguez 19 18 10
LHP Steve Hajjar 22 21 12
OF Misael Urbina 20 13 27
INF Keoni Cavaco 20 23 21
RHP Marco Raya 19 26 29
OF Kala'i Rosario 19 - 26
- 14 of the 30 players appeared with the Mighty Mussels in 2021
- 17 of the 30 players were drafted or signed by Minnesota Twins in 2021 (13 of 21 draft picks)
RULE CHANGES
- Robo umpires on Wed/Thu, Challenge System on Fri/Sat/Sun (each team gets 3 incorrect challenges)
- Limitations to shifting (2 infielders on either side of 2B, must start on infield dirt)
- Pitch Clock (14 seconds between pitches, 18 with runners on, 2:00 warm-up between innings)
- Larger Bases (18x18 inches instead of 15x15)
LEAGUE FORMAT
The FSL will return to the split-season format in 2022, with the first half and second half champions in each division meeting in the postseason.
