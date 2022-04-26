Mets Back at Clover Park for 6 Games vs. Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand against the Daytona Tortugas (Reds).

Tuesday-Saturday games begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 2 p.m.).

The highlights of the home stand are Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday and Dollar Night on Thursday. Saturday's postgame fireworks show is contingent on dry conditions being lifted.

The following is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming home slate.

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 soda, $1 popcorn and $2 hot dogs.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Postgame fireworks (contingent on dry weather conditions being lifted)

-Organ Donor Celebration Night in partnership with Life & Organ Alliance: Pregame on-field celebration of organ donor families and recipients.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

