Threshers Come Back in Ninth but Fall in Extras

June 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers (36-22) came back from seven runs down in the ninth but fell 9-7 to the Tampa Tarpons (22-36) in ten innings on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to snap a three-game skid when they return to Clearwater on Wednesday evening.

Tampa struck first, plating two runs in the top of the third to take an early 2-0 lead. The Tarpons added another two runs in the eighth on a wild pitch and a home run to double their lead to 4-0. They added three more runs on a bases-loaded double by George Lombard Jr. to extend their lead to 7-0.

Anthony led off the ninth with a double to right on the inning's first pitch. Dakota Kotowski singled him to third before Nikau Pouaka-Grego drove Anthony home on a sacrifice fly for the Threshers first run. On the next pitch, Raylin Heredia hit a two-run home run off Tarpons reliever Montana Semmel to make it 7-3.

Kehden Hettiger followed up the homer with a double, and Avery Owusu-Asiedu was hit by a pitch. Diego González reached on a fielder's choice, but an error by Lombard Jr allowed all three runners to reach safely and load the bases. Jordan Viars cut the lead in half with a two-run single, and Anthony tied the game with another two-run knock. The base hit tied the game at seven and sent the game into extra innings.

Tampa scored two in the top of the tenth, and the Threshers stranded the extra runner in the home half to complete the 9-7 loss.

Braydon Tucker struck out two of the three batters he faced in the first inning with a no-decision. Casey Steward allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with three walks and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Jose Peña tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. Ethan Chenault allowed four runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work. Drew Garrett allowed one run on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Saul Teran (3-1) took the loss with two runs allowed on one hit with three walks and a strikeout in 0.2 innings. Paxton Thompson retired the only batter he faced in the tenth.

Hettiger tied Luis Caicuto for the longest on-base streak by a Threshers catcher in 2024...He has reached base in 15 straight games...Pierce Bennett pinch ran for Anthony in the ninth...the seven-run ninth was the most runs in an inning at home for the Threshers...Seven runs was the largest deficit erased by the Threshers this season despite the loss...Peña has thrown 2.0 shutout innings in each of his last three outings...Steward came out of the bullpen for the first time since 4/7 against Bradenton...The Threshers continue a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday, June 12...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

