Marauders-Blue Jays Postponed on Tuesday Night
June 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
DUNEDIN, FL - Tuesday's regularly-scheduled game between the Bradenton Marauders and the Dunedin Blue Jays has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at TD Ballpark. The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Wednesday comprising of two seven-inning games beginning at 5pm.
