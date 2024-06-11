Marauders-Blue Jays Postponed on Tuesday Night

June 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Tuesday's regularly-scheduled game between the Bradenton Marauders and the Dunedin Blue Jays has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at TD Ballpark. The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Wednesday comprising of two seven-inning games beginning at 5pm.

