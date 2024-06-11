Tuesday's Mighty Mussels-Flying Tigers Game Postponed Due to Weather
June 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather at Hammond Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Both games will be seven innings. Game 2 will not begin before 7:05 p.m.
All tickets to Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket to any other Mighty Mussels' game in 2024.
