Tuesday's Mighty Mussels-Flying Tigers Game Postponed Due to Weather

June 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather at Hammond Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings. Game 2 will not begin before 7:05 p.m.

All tickets to Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket to any other Mighty Mussels' game in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2024

Tuesday's Mighty Mussels-Flying Tigers Game Postponed Due to Weather - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.