Hammerheads Hold on to Win 11-10 Slugfest against St. Lucie Tuesday Afternoon

JUPITER, FL - In a back-and-forth series opening game, the Jupiter Hammerheads (32-26) held on to defeat the St. Lucie Mets (19-39) by a final score of 11-10 on Tuesday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Hammerheads tallied a season-high 15 hits in the ballgame and also hit two home runs at home for the first time since Opening Night on April 5th in a 6-5 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals in 10 innings. Jupiter trails the Palm Beach Cardinals by a half game in the FSL East Division standings.

After a brief delay due to wet grounds, the Mets got right to work offensively in the top of the first inning off of Hammerheads' starting pitcher Julio Mendez. Ronald Hernandez knocked in the game's first run on an RBI single and two batters later Colin Houck hit an RBI groundout to give St. Lucie the early 2-0 lead.

The Hammerheads provided an immediate response in the bottom of the frame. With runners at the corners and one out, Brock Vradenburg hit an RBI double down the left field line. Jesus Hernandez followed that with an RBI single of his own and Vradenburg would score on a wild pitch which gave Jupiter a 3-2 lead after one inning.

St. Lucie answered back with two more runs in the top of the second inning which was also greeted with more runs for the Hammerheads in the bottom half. After Junior Sanchez hit a leadoff triple, Colby Shade tied the game at 4-4 on a sacrifice fly. Two batters later with a man at first base, Ryan Ignoffo smacked his third home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center field, to give Jupiter the lead right back at 6-4.

After St. Lucie tallied another run in the top of the third, the Hammerheads bat kept on hammering away. With two runners on base to start the bottom of the third inning, Angelo DiSpigna launched his third home run of the season, a three-run blast to center field, to give Jupiter a 9-5 lead.

Mendez finished his start with 3 1/3 innings pitched, a season-high five earned runs on seven hits, with three walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Collin Lowe (W, 5-2) was the first reliever out of the Jupiter bullpen and after five batters retired in a row from the fourth and fifth innings, the Hammerheads added another run thanks to a Vradenburg RBI single which put the Hammerheads at double-digits with a 10-5 lead. Lowe finished with 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief with no hits, no walks, and four strikeouts.

Both teams would settle the offenses down through the top of the eighth inning with zeroes on the scoreboard. In the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs, John Cruz hit a single to right field and advanced to second base on an error. Two batters later, DiSpigna added his fourth RBI of the game with a single to center field to give Jupiter an 11-5 lead into the ninth inning.

The Mets made it close in the top of the ninth inning as they sent 10 men to the plate and scored five runs, including a two-run home run from Colin Houck, but the Hammerheads held on at the end and would win the series opener by a final score of 11-10.

Eight of the nine starters in the Jupiter lineup had at least one hit and seven of them had at least two hits. DiSpigna led the ballgame with four RBIs in a 2-for-5 day at the plate. Ignoffo also went 2-for-4 with the home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Diego Infante, who is here on a minor league rehab assignment, also went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, and two runs scored.

The series continues on Wednesday, June 12th with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the second edition of Hope At-Bat across Minor League Baseball in partnership with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness for prostate cancer. $100 will be donated by MiLB to the American Cancer Society for every home run hit across Minor League Baseball on Wednesday, June 12th.

