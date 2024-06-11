Javier Rivas & Carlson Reed Earn Florida State League Weekly Honors

June 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that Marauders INF Javier Rivas and RHP Carlson Reed have been named the Florida State League Player and Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 3 - June 9. The Marauders are the first Florida State League team in 2024 to pick up both weekly awards in the same week.

In five games versus the Clearwater Threshers, Rivas went 9-for-16 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. The .563 batting average was the highest among qualified hitters in both the FSL and all of Single-A this past week. The highlight of the series for the 21-year-old was on Thursday where he reached base four times and was just a double shy of the cycle. After hitting a home run in Sunday's series finale, the Marauders infielder has now slugged three home runs over his last eight games. It's Rivas' first weekly award honor of his career.

In his start on Thursday, Reed punched out a career-high nine batters in five scoreless innings while only issuing one walk and allowing two hits. The Pittsburgh Pirates' fourth-round pick last year sports a 4-2 record with a 2.22 ERA this season in 10 starts for Bradenton. His 56 strikeouts in 44.2 innings are the most on the team and are tied for the ninth-most in the FSL this year.

Reed and Rivas join Omar Alfonzo as the only Marauders to win weekly awards this year as Alfonzo was named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the week of May 6 - 12. They're also the first duo to sweep the weekly awards since June 12 - 18, 2023 when Shalin Polanco and Alessandro Ercolani were named player and pitcher of the week.

Since 2021, the only other same week winners for Bradenton are Tsung-Che Cheng and Valentin Linarez (Aug. 8-14, 2022) and Jase Bowen and Po-Yu Chen (July 25-31, 2022).

Bradenton starts a six-game road trip at TD Ballpark on Tuesday against the Dunedin Blue Jays, first pitch is slated for 6:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.