Hammerheads Win Slugfest 11-10 over Mets

June 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - A five-run rally in the ninth for the St. Lucie Mets fell just short in an 11-10 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

A two-run single with two outs in the ninth by Yohairo Cuevas cut Jupiter's lead to 11-8. Colin Houck then blasted a two-run homer to make it a 11-10 game. Euri Montero came in from the bullpen to replace Riskiel Tineo and walked A.J. Ewing on four pitches and plunked Jeffry Rosa to push the tying run into scoring position. However, Montero retired Willy Fanas on a harmless ground out to second to end the game.

Jupiter's offense was explosive early, as the Hammerheads scored three runs in each of the first three innings. The Mets also scored two runs in the first, two runs in the second and another in the third but they could not keep pace. It was the fourth consecutive game the Mets gave up at least 10 runs.

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI single by Ronald Hernandez and a run-scoring ground out by Colin Houck. Jupiter answered right back in the home first against Bryce Montes de Oca and Joel Diaz. Brock Vradenburg hit a RBI double and Jesus Hernandez tied the game with a run-scoring single. Diaz unleashed a wild pitch with two outs to bring in a third run that put Jupiter up 3-2.

Jose Hernandez and Jesus Baez drove in runs in the second to put the Mets back up 4-3. Again the Hammerheads scored three times in the bottom of the inning to take back the lead. Colby Shade hit a sac fly and Ryan Ignoffo hit a two-run homer off Diaz to make it 6-4.

Houck doubled and A.J. Ewing brought Houck home with a single in the top of the third to make it 6-5. But Angel DiSpigna bashed a three-run homer against Diaz in the home third inning for a 9-5 Jupiter lead.

The Hammerheads scored a run in the fifth on a Brock Vradenburg RBI single and then another crucial run in the eighth. After Miguel Alfonseca got a double play, the Hammerheads kept the inning going with a single and a walk. DiSpigna then singled home John Cruz to push the lead to 11-5.

Diaz gave up six runs on six hits in 2.2 innings and took the loss.

Collin Lowe replaced struggling Jupiter starter Julio Mendez in the third inning and pitched 2.2 hitless innings to settle the game down. He was credited with the win.

Gregori Louis stabilized the Mets on the mound by giving up just one run over 3.0 innings of relief behind Diaz.

Montes de Oca made the start for St. Lucie on MiLB rehab assignment. He recorded one out and was charged with three runs on two hits. He walked one and struck out one while throwing 17 pitches.

Jose Hernandez went 1 for 2 with two walks, a RBI and a run.

Houck was 2 for 5 with his second career homer and three RBI.

The Hammerheads pounded out 15 hits and seven players had a multi-hit games. DiSpigna was 2 for 5 with four RBI.

The Mets (19-39) and Hammerheads (32-26) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

