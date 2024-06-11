Series Opener Between Dunedin and Bradenton Postponed

June 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL -- Today's scheduled Florida State League game between the Blue Jays and the Bradenton Marauders at TD Ballpark has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, June 12, with game one scheduled for 5:00pm, with gates opening at 4:00pm. Game two will begin 30-minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

All paid tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for any 2024 Dunedin Blue Jays home game.

