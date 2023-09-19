Three Shuckers Promoted to Triple-A Nashville to Finish 2023 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that outfielder Jackson Chourio and pitchers James Meeker and Tobias Myers have been promoted to Triple-A Nashville for the final week of the Triple-A regular season.

In 2023, Chourio, the Brewers' top prospect and the second-best overall prospect, became the first Double-A player since at least 2005 to record at least 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season and the third Shucker to reach 40 stolen bases in a year. Chourio also finished the year with 23 home runs, 43 stolen bases and 89 RBI, the most by a Shuckers' player in franchise history. Chourio led Biloxi with 122 games played and 559 plate appearances.

Tobias Myers ended his season with Biloxi as the franchise's single-season strikeout record holder with 168 over 137.2 innings. His 168 strikeouts led all of Double-A and is currently tied for the second-most in Minor League Baseball. Over his final four starts, Myers struck out 31 in 24.1 innings with a 2.22 ERA. Myers also tied his career-high with seven innings in two of his final six starts, including a six-inning complete-game shutout in August 28 at Tennessee.

With Biloxi, James Meeker split time between the rotation and bullpen with eight starts and 26 relief appearances. As a reliever, Meeker held a 1.83 ERA in 54 innings, ending the year on a 15-inning scoreless streak. Meeker also walked 3.2% of batters, the lowest out of any pitcher with at least 80 innings in Double-A.

