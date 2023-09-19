Ramos Begins, Green Concludes Barons Win against Lookouts

September 19, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons lost the past two games to the Chattanooga Lookouts by a combined score of 20-11. The Barons bounced back in Game 5 to beat the Lookouts 8-6 and get them back in the win column. In the victory, Birmingham collected 10 hits and used total pitchers. Bryan Ramos was the most prolific batter as LHP Haylen Green closed out the game for the Barons with his fifth save.

Ramos kicked off the game with his 14th home run of the season with Colson Montgomery on for the early two run lead in the top of the first. The Chicago White Sox No. 7 prospect would finish the night 2-3 with two runs, two RBI and his home run.

With the two-run lead, the Barons continued to add in the second with two more runs in the frame. This time, Birmingham collected their runs on a throwing error by the Lookouts pitcher Thomas Farr in which Tim Elko scored and then a Terrell Tatum single to score Luis Mieses.

RHP Matt Thompson allowed his first earned run of the game in the bottom of the second, where James Free smacked his 17th home run of the season over the center field wall. The Barons' lead was cut to three at the end of the second.

In the third, the Barons added two more to bring the score to 6-1 after two and a half innings played. Birmingham tallied their runs on an Edgar Quero ground out that scored Ramos and an Elko sacrifice fly that scored Veras.

The Barons tacked on their second to last run in the top of the fourth inning. In the fourth, Birmingham scored Jason Matthews on a wild pitch. Chattanooga also scored in the inning with two runs in the bottom half. The Lookouts' Allan Cerda hit a two-run home run into left field, his sixth of the season.

The Lookouts continued to chop away at the Barons lead with another run in Thompson's last inning of work. Chattanooga hit their third home run of the night in the fifth from Quincy McAfee, his 14th of the season. Thompson was able to escape his final inning with limited damage done to the Barons lead. The right-hander finished his 5.0 innings pitched with five hits, four earned runs, three walks, three home runs and nine strikeouts. Thompson was relieved by LHP Jonah Scolaro.

In the top of the sixth, the Barons scored their final run of the game off a hustle play from Wilfred Veras. Veras reached based on a fielding error by Lookouts Francisco Urbaez that scored Montgomery in the process.

Scolaro kicked off the hurlers from the bullpen in the bottom of the sixth inning. The southpaw pitched a total of 2.0 innings in which he allowed one hit and zero runs to go with three strikeouts. Scolaro was relieved to start the eighth inning for RHP Tristan Stivors.

Stivors pitched a total of 1.0 innings in which he finished with one hit and two runs, zero earned, with one walk to go with one strikeout. Chattanooga's final runs of the game came off of an Austin Callahan fielder choice and an Edwin Arroyo sac fly.

LHP Haylen Green was tasked with the final inning of the ballgame for his lone inning of duties. Green finished his appearance with zero hits, zero runs and one strikeout to go with his fifth save of the season for the Barons.

Birmingham took the advantage in the series 3-2 with the Game 5 victory. The Barons now turn their efforts to their final game of the year as LHP Ky Bush will take the bump for his ninth time as a Baron.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.