Playoffs Are Here Join in the Excitement as the Blue Wahoos Try to Repeat as Southern League Champions

Can the Blue Wahoos repeat as Southern League Champions?

Blue Wahoos Stadium will host as many as four games through two best-of-three rounds of the Southern League Playoffs, which begin tonight on the road in Montgomery.

We'll be back home in Pensacola on Thursday, hopefully in a position to win the Division Series over the Biscuits and move to the Southern League Championship Series!

Every ticket is only $20 when purchased in advance, and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. The sooner you buy your tickets, the better seat selection you'll have. Any tickets to unplayed games will be credited to your account to use towards a 2024 home game.

Even better, dogs are welcome at our SLDS games on Thursday and Friday!

Secure your seats today, and help us give the Blue Wahoos a true home field advantage.

Friday night lights come to Blue Wahoos Stadium as prep powerhouses Washington and Tate face off on Friday, November 3, 2023. It's the first regulation high school football game in stadium history!

