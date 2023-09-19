Lookouts Chase for the Championship Starts Tonight

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Tonight the Chattanooga Lookouts begin their hunt for a 2023 Southern League Championship on the road against the Tennessee Smokies in game one of the North Division Championship Series. Lookouts starting pitcher Julian Aguiar (4-4, 4.28 ERA) faces off against Cade Horton (1-1, 1.33) at 7:00 p.m.

The team's first home playoff game, presented by Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical, is on Thursday, September 21 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for Thursday's game and the team's possible playoff games on Friday, September 22 (if necessary) and Sunday, September 24 (if necessary) are available for purchase on Lookouts.com.

The 2023 Southern League Playoffs at AT&T Field will feature many fan-favorite promotions. On Thursday, September 21 the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative 2023 playoff rally towel courtesy of Hiller. Fans will also enjoy Thirsty ThursdayTM $2 drink specials. On Friday, September 22 (if necessary) fans will enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Every Sunday is Miller-Motte College Food Drive Sunday and on Sunday, September 24 (if necessary) fans who bring a canned good donation for the Chattanooga Area Food Bank will receive a free general admission ticket to that day's game courtesy of Miller-Motte College. After the game, stick around for Miller-Motte College Catch on the Field.

Groups of 25 or more people can enjoy a Lookouts game with their colleagues or friends by purchasing a group ticket for just $6 per person. Lookouts group areas, including the shaded CHI Memorial Picnic Pavilion and the air-conditioned Lookouts Lounge, are also available to rent by calling 423-267-2208.

