Smokies Take 1-0 North Division Series Lead
September 19, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
KODAK, TN- The Smokies defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 3-1 series opening win to take the pivotal game one of the three game series. Tennessee starter Cade Horton tossed five shutout innings with seven strikeouts to pick up the win. Horton has completed the season, tossing 14 shutout innings against Chattanooga with 19 strikeouts.
The Smokies struck first with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. BJ Murray got the scoring started with a single in the infield to score Kevin Alcantara and make it 1-0. The very next batter, Owen Caissie doubled to score Matt Shaw and take a 2-0 advantage. With runners at second and third, Haydn McGeary hit an RBI groundout to make it 3-0.
The Lookouts scored their only run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Quincy McAfee walked to get the Lookouts on the board. With Zach Leigh pitching, he struck out Tyler Callihan and popped out Allan Cerda to end the inning allowing just one run.
Tennessee held on to the 3-1 lead the rest of the way. Hunter Bigge picked up his first save of the season with two strikeouts in the ninth inning to win the game. The Smokies can win the series on Thursday as the Smokies travel to Chattanooga for game two with first pitch set for 7:15 P.M. Tennessee will start Walker Powell (11-6), while Chattanooga will start Sam Benschoter (7-12).
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from September 19, 2023
- Hostetler's Homers Lift Wahoos to 5-2 Series-Opening Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Smokies Take 1-0 North Division Series Lead - Tennessee Smokies
- Tennessee Smokies Host Oliver Anthony Concert on September 28 - Tennessee Smokies
- Three Shuckers Promoted to Triple-A Nashville to Finish 2023 Season - Biloxi Shuckers
- Lookouts Chase for the Championship Starts Tonight - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Elko Thumps Grand Slam in 7-4 Win over Lookouts in Final Game of the Year - Birmingham Barons
- Trash Pandas Conclude Thrilling 2023 Season - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Ramos Begins, Green Concludes Barons Win against Lookouts - Birmingham Barons
- James Free Named Player of the Week - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Playoffs Are Here Join in the Excitement as the Blue Wahoos Try to Repeat as Southern League Champions - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.