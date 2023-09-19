Smokies Take 1-0 North Division Series Lead

September 19, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, TN- The Smokies defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts in a 3-1 series opening win to take the pivotal game one of the three game series. Tennessee starter Cade Horton tossed five shutout innings with seven strikeouts to pick up the win. Horton has completed the season, tossing 14 shutout innings against Chattanooga with 19 strikeouts.

The Smokies struck first with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. BJ Murray got the scoring started with a single in the infield to score Kevin Alcantara and make it 1-0. The very next batter, Owen Caissie doubled to score Matt Shaw and take a 2-0 advantage. With runners at second and third, Haydn McGeary hit an RBI groundout to make it 3-0.

The Lookouts scored their only run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Quincy McAfee walked to get the Lookouts on the board. With Zach Leigh pitching, he struck out Tyler Callihan and popped out Allan Cerda to end the inning allowing just one run.

Tennessee held on to the 3-1 lead the rest of the way. Hunter Bigge picked up his first save of the season with two strikeouts in the ninth inning to win the game. The Smokies can win the series on Thursday as the Smokies travel to Chattanooga for game two with first pitch set for 7:15 P.M. Tennessee will start Walker Powell (11-6), while Chattanooga will start Sam Benschoter (7-12).

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.