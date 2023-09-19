James Free Named Player of the Week

September 19, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts infielder James Free has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of 9/11-17.

Last week, Free continued his career year by slugging two homers and driving in seven runs over six games. Against the Barons, the first baseman reached base in each game and recorded three multi-hit games. On Friday, September 15, Free helped lead the Lookouts to a 10-6 win, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

This season Free set career-highs in almost every offensive category including, average (.268), games played (117), at-bats (421), runs (57), hits (113), 2Bs (24), HRs (17), RBIs (69), walks (61) and OPS (.820). He finished the season ranked 10th in the league in RBI, 10th in slugging, 8th in hits, 6th in doubles and 9th in extra-base hits.

Tomorrow, Free and the Lookouts begin their hunt for their first Southern League Championship since 2017. The team will take on the Tennessee Smokies in game one of a three-game series. Chattanooga will play game two at home on a Thirsty Thursday at AT&T Field. The first 1,000 fans will receive a playoff rally towel courtesy of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical. Tickets are available on Lookouts.com.

