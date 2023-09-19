Tennessee Smokies Host Oliver Anthony Concert on September 28

September 19, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Oliver Anthony concert is now taking place at Smokies Stadium on September 28 due to an overwhelming demand for tickets. The concert will begin at 7:30pm with Josh Davis Music and gates open at 5:30pm. The concert was originally September 29 at a smaller venue, but it was relocated after tickets immediately sold out and many fans were left without tickets.

Oliver Anthony rose to fame in August of 2023 with his hit song "Rich Men North of Richmond". He became the first artist in history to debut at number one on the billboard charts without ever having a song on the charts before.

Additional tickets for the event will go on sale Wednesday, September 20 at 10:00am. Fans can purchase tickets using this link: https://oliveranthonyknox.com. Refunds will be available for anyone who already purchased tickets but can no longer attend due to the date change.

"We are delighted to see that the city of Sevierville, Sevier County and Oliver Anthony have worked out this agreement," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "We are excited for the citizens of East Tennessee to get a chance to see this rising star. We look forward to a night full of great music and entertainment from Oliver Anthony."

