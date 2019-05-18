Three-Run Fifth Vaults Suns over Crawdads

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth off a pair of errors from the Hickory Crawdads to put them in front 3-2 in the series opener at Municipal Stadium Friday night.

The frame started with an Omar Meregildo walk before back-to-back singles from Kyle Marinconz and Trey Vickers loaded the bases. In his Suns (18-22) debut, Ricardo Mendez dribbled a ball up the first baseline and reached on a fielder's choice from Crawdads' (26-14) starter Tyree Thompson (L, 0-1), who threw an errant ball home to allow Meregildo to reach.

After that, Cody Wilson hit a sacrifice bunt that plated Vickers to tie the game. Wilson made it safely to first off a throwing error from Thompson. The final run of the frame scored on a Gilbert Lara strikeout. The wild pitch carried to the backstop allowing the shortstop to reach first safely and scoring Mendez for the go-ahead run.

The Suns allowed both runs in the top half of the fifth, with Francys Peguero (W, 2-2) on the bump. With runners on second and third, Tyler Depreta-Johnson slapped a ball to short that Lara mishandled and allowed Sherten Apostel to score. With the Crawdads in front 1-0, Jonathan Orneles popped a ball to right, scoring Frainyer Chavez to double the lead.

Outside of the fifth, the pitching was lights out. Peguero finished spinning five innings, allowing just those two runs and fanning four. After that, Chandler Day worked three scoreless innings before handing the ball to Jackson Stoeckinger (S, 3), who closed things out with a scoreless ninth.

The game marked the 17th one-run game out of the first 40 for Hagerstown, moving their record to 7-10 in those contests.

Tomorrow, the two teams meet again at 6:05 p.m. Hagerstown sends RHP Tomas Alastre (3-2, 4.79 ERA) to the mound, while Hickory counters with RHP Tim Brennan (2-2, 5.45 ERA).

