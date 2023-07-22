Three-Run Eighth Fuels Rochester Victory

The Rochester Honkers (27-25, 9-9) used strong pitching and timely hitting to defeat the Thunder Bay Border Cats (22-28, 5-13) on Friday night at Mayo Field.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the eighth inning. Rochester scored their two runs in the second frame on a solo home run from Ben North (Creighton) and a sacrifice fly from Andy Miller (Lane Community College). The Border Cats responded with one run off of starter Drew Peters (San Joaquin Delta College) and reliever Jackson Lux (Pacific) (2-1). Lux was strong in relief, allowing just the one run in three innings.

In the home half of the eighth inning, the Honkers took the lead by taking advantage of Thunder Bay's mishaps on the mound. After three walks and a wild pitch pushed them in front, Miller and Tyler White (Sacramento State) delivered RBI singles. Jonathan Largaespada (LA Harbor) shut it down for his first career save.

The Flock finish up their three-game home stand on Sat., July 22 vs the Waterloo Bucks. Scheduled first pitch time is 6:35 p.m.

