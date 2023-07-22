Dock Spiders' Win Streak Snapped, Drop to Rafters 6-1

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders had their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as they lost to the Rafters 6-1. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Amar Tsengeg (Texas-Dallas) pitched well through the first three innings as he held the Rafters scoreless. In the top of the fourth inning, Rafters left fielder Brendan Bobo (Cal State Fullerton) cranked a solo home run over the centerfield wall which broke the scoreless tie. The Rafters tallied two more runs in the top of the fourth which gave them a 3-0 lead. The offense from both teams went silent again until the top of the seventh inning when the Rafters scored three more runs, capped off by an RBI single from Jorge De Goti (Indiana) which gave the Rafters a 6-0 lead. The Dock Spiders scored one run in the bottom of the ninth as third baseman Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh) hit an RBI double that scored Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical).

Rafters reliever Brycen Parrish received the win, his first of the season, while Dock Spiders starter Amar Tsengeg was tagged with his fifth loss of the season. The Dock Spiders fell to 23-32 on the season, 10-10 in the second half.The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Friday night as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's Lake Winnebago Shantymen Night, Bobbleboy giveaway night, and postgame fireworks at Herr-Baker Field! Celebrate Wisconsin winter culture for one game with specialty uniforms and a Shantymen BobbleBoy for the first 500 fans courtesy of Fleet Farm. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Marine Credit Union. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

