Rockers Back at Capital Credit Union Park to Host Battle Jacks

July 22, 2023









Green Bay Rockers catcher Carlos Hernandez

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers catcher Carlos Hernandez(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, WI. - The Rockers return to Capital Credit Union Park to play their first game at home since Sunday. The team is currently the victors of their past three games after Sweeping the Madison Mallards. First pitch against the Battle Jacks on Saturday is set for 6:05 p.m.

In Friday night's game, the Rockers completed the sweep over Madison by winning 2-1. Green Bay's pitching staff combined to allow one run and only three hits. Maddox Long (Harding) earned the win while Henry Chabot (Chapman) got the save. Third baseman Austin Fawley (Kentucky) drove in both runs at the plate off a two-run homer in the seventh inning. Catcher Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) had a multi-hit performance.

With the win, Green Bay is 8-10 in the second half of play and is just two games out of first place. The team's overall record improved to 29-25 and are just half a game behind the Wausau Woodchucks for the best overall record in the division.

Green Bay and Battle Creek have faced off just two times this season. The series between the two ball clubs is tied at one win apiece.

On the hill for the Rockers in Saturday night's contest in Cooper Dossett (Arkansas). The right-handed pitcher currently has a 5.19 ERA with 33 strikeouts through 26.0 innings on the bump.

Fawley has timely hits in back-to-back games for Green Bay. Before last night's go-ahead home run, he hit a go-ahead double in the tenth inning of Thursday night's game.

After Saturday's contest, Green Bay will Battle Creek for the final time this regular season. The meeting will also be both team's last game before the 2023 Northwoods League All-Star Break. First pitch in Sunday's game is set for 1:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

