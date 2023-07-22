Loggers Log Win in la Crosse

La Crosse, WI - The Express made the trip down Highway 93 Friday Night to take on the Loggers in La Crosse. This time, the Loggers' homefield advantage paid off, as the Express lost 5-10.

The first 6 innings for the Loggers spelled trouble for Eau Claire, as La Crosse put up runs in each consecutive inning.

The Express did all they could to respond to these runs, scoring in the 3rd, 4th, and 8th innings. Offensively, they were led by Temo Becerra (Stanford), who went 2-4 on the day. Ryan Nagelbach (UIC) also did his part as he went 1-3 with 2 RBI.

4 pitchers were sent to the mound for the Express. Trey Felker (Montevallo) got the start, then gave way to Cameron Bagshaw (Minot State), Tayler Montiel (Tulane), and Kellan Short (Madison Area Tech). The crew combined for 7 earned runs and just 2 Strikeouts on the day.

Eau Claire's inability to limit the Loggers made for a long day in La Crosse. They will look to battle back against the same squad in Saturday's matchup.

The Express will be back at Carson Park for their game against the Loggers. First pitch will come at 6:35 and the theme for the night is Star Wars Night. Come on out to the park to cheer on your favorite Eau Claire ballplayers!

