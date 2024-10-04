Three Players Land on Fail to Report List for River Dragons

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has placed multiple players on the Failure to Report list ahead of training camp opening next week.

Among those on the list include defenseman Edgars Ozolinsh, forwards Sequoia Swan and Trever Sanderson.

Ozolinsh informed the team of his desire to not return to Columbus for the 2024-25 FPHL season this week. The organization supports his decision and thanks him for his time with the team. We wish him all the best for the future on and off the ice.

Swan has indicated to the team he is pondering retirement from pro hockey, and Sanderson is expected to join the team later in camp.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm.

