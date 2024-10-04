Hudson Valley Venom Sign Towering Forward Jesse Swanson

October 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Newburgh, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) signed forward Jesse Swanson to standard player contract.

The massive forward stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 255 pounds. Swanson has six games of experience in the FPHL playing for the Elmira River Sharks last season. He was held off the score sheet in each of those games but totaled 64 penalty minutes.

Swanson, who turned 21 in April, was one of the youngest players in the League last season. A native of Saskatchewan, his previous playing experience took place in Western Canada. In 2022-23, he had 46 goals, 83 points and 69 penalty minutes playing 21 games in the GMHL, a junior-A league.

"He's a big boy and an exciting guy to watch," Venom coach Josh Newberg said. "But what I like is that he's not just a tough guy, Swanson can play as well. For a 6-foot-8 guy, he can skate and he's got some hands on him, and a good shot, as well. These days your tough guys need to take a regular shift, and they need to be able to play, and I think Swanson can do that for us. The fans will love him."

Swanson was teammates with Newberg and Venom assistant coach M.J. Maerkl in Elmira last season. He also played with current Venom defensemen Austin Pickford and Mark Pozsar, and forwards Dustin Jesseau and Bret Parker.

This is the inaugural season for the Venom, who play their home games at Ice Time Sports Complex in Newburgh, NY. The Venom host the Danbury Hat Tricks in a preseason game Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. and open the season at home on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Binghamton Black Bears.

Tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

