Panacek and Pestuka Return to Thunderbirds

October 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the FPHL, have announced the signings of forwards Petr Panacek and Jiri Pestuka to PTO's ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Panacek, a native of Vysocany, Czechia, was named a 2023-24 Continental Division First Line All Star following an impressive campaign with Carolina. Panacek totaled 54 points across only 34 games last season with 10 goals and 44 assists. In his FPHL career that dates back to the 2017-18 season, Panacek has accrued 266 total points in only 209 games, including a career high year in 2019-20 when he amassed 69 points.

Pestuka, who enters his 10th season in the league, is coming off a season in which he totaled his second most points in a year with 49. A native of Prostejov, Czechia, Pestuka scored 19 times while picking up 30 assists in 46 games. Heading into the 2024-25 season, Pestuka has played in the 6th most games all-time at 380 while also being in the top-20 of the league all-time in points with 309.

The Thunderbirds begin their season on October 18th against the Port Huron Prowlers at 7 p.m. from McMorran Arena. Fans can watch the game on Thunderbirds TV or listen live locally on WTOB 980 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.