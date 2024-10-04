Foley Passes Captaincy to Fetterly

October 4, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Port Huron Prowlers will have a new captain for the 2024-25 season as Port Huron native Austin Fetterly takes the "C". The decision comes in the wake of Evan Foley's announcement that he will not be able to play.

"Unfortunately, due to reasons beyond my control, it's time I step away from playing the game I love and have been fortunate enough to play for the last 20 years," Foley said in a statement. "To my teammates and staff, I'll always appreciate the friendships I was lucky enough to build and thank you for allowing me to be a part of your journey inside this game and out. My family, I can't fit everything in here so I'll keep it short. Thank you for allowing me to play this game I love so much. The support and love I got from you is something I don't think I'd be able to pay back in my lifetime."

He went on to break the news that he's passing the torch to Fetterly. "I couldn't be more excited and honored to announce Austin Fetterly as the team's next captain!" Foley continued. "Over the last 3 years I got to see how much this team and town mean to Austin and how proud he is to be born and raised here. On the ice, in practice and games Austin always pushes himself and his teammates to be better and to compete, every single day. The part that really stands out to me about Austin is off the ice. Austin is always first to volunteer for events whether it's reading to kids at schools or participating in parades throughout the summer he wants to be in the community. For myself personally, if there's anyone I want to lead a team I was a part of it would be Austin Fetterly and I'm extremely excited I get to see him take this next step in his journey. Austin's overcome a tremendous amount to get to this point and he'll undoubtedly make this team a city proud."

"I couldn't be more honored with the responsibility of being named captain," Fetterly said. "I am at a loss of words for what this means to the young boy who grew up in McMorran idolizing the local pro teams, dreaming of one day being in their shoes. I've had the privilege of maturing through the years being led by many different captains who have shown me what it means to be a true pro and leader. There's definitely big shoes to fill in a person like Evan Foley. He led by example of doing the little things right until they were perfected and I hope to reflect that moving forward."

Fetterly becomes the third Prowlers captain in the past three seasons after Foley last year and Dustin Henning completing his run as captain in 2022-23. The alternate captains are to be announced.

