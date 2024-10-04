Olivieri Returns

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the return of fan-favorite, Donald Olivieri, for the 2024-25 season. With Olivieri's re-signing, the Black Bears are agreed to terms with 16 members of the 2024 Commissioners Cup championship team.

Olivieri appeared in 26 games last season, 11 more than the previous year. He recorded 16 goals and added 26 assists, averaging 1.6 points per game. In 19% of Olivieri's regular season games he managed to post three points. In his two partial-seasons with Binghamton, Olivieri has produced 28 goals and 41 assists in only 41 games.

Don managed to keep pace with his production in the playoffs, playing in all seven postseason contests, averaging a point per game. Olivieri scored the opening goal for Binghamton in final game of the season vs. Carolina. With that victory Olivieri was able to capture his first professional championship in his nine-year career.

