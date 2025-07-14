Three More AppleSox Alums Selected on Day 2 of MLB Draft

July 14, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The MLB Draft concluded Monday afternoon and a total of four AppleSox alums were selected this year. In addition to Aiva Arquette being the highest drafted AppleSox alum ever with the seventh selection overall Sunday, three more AppleSox heard their names called Monday as Justin Stransky, Jadon Williamson and Jack Barker were picked.

The four players selected in this year's draft represent the most for the AppleSox in a year since 2022. With Barker being selected, this is the third time in the last four seasons that an AppleSox player was selected in the same summer that he played for the team. He joins Arquette, who was also selected in the 18th round in 2022 by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Jace Hampson, who was picked in the 18th round last summer by the New York Mets.

Stransky was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 10th round with the 301st overall pick. He only appeared in five league games for the AppleSox after being added in August to provide catching depth. Stransky joined Ridgefield and earned 2023 All-WCL Honorable Mention by hitting .337 with a home run and 10 RBI in 28 games before being the 2024 All-WCL First Team catcher with a .364 average, four home runs and 34 RBI in 39 games.

The Puyallup native hit over .300 in all four of his collegiate seasons, first hitting a combined .323 from 2022-23 with Lower Columbia before going on to hit .304 the last two years at Fresno State. Stransky helped the Red Devils win the 2023 NWAC Championship before being named a 2025 Buster Posey Collegiate Catcher of the Year Semifinalist and to the 2025 All-Mountain West First Team.

The Miami Marlins selected Williamson in the 11th round with the 318th overall pick. He played two seasons for the AppleSox, first appearing in two games in 2021. Williamson went on to earn All-WCL Second Team honors in 2023 after posting a 1.56 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 33 innings in 10 relief appearances. He recorded five outings of at least four innings in the regular season and then tossed 7.1 innings out of the bullpen on Aug. 8 in the postseason. Williamson's most important performance came on Aug. 3 when he tossed 5.2 scoreless innings and struck out seven against Bellingham in a 3-1 win.

The Longview native put together a decorated collegiate career, first at Lower Columbia College. Williamson only appeared in five games in 2023, but recorded a 0.43 ERA and won NWAC MVP thanks to 8.2 scoreless innings with 14 strikeouts in relief in the NWAC Championship Game. He was the Cascade Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year this spring after leading the conference with a 2.47 ERA, a .200 opponent batting average and 86 strikeouts.

Barker was selected 401st overall in the 13th round by the Philadelphia Phillies. He appeared in 11 games last month and batted .375 with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI. Barker recorded four multi-hit games, with three of them coming in his final four games. He went 4-for-6 with 3 RBI in a 21-9 win vs. Port Angeles June 13 as the AppleSox broke their single-game franchise record with 26 hits.

The Meridian, Idaho native was headed to Colorado Mesa this fall after leading the College of Southern Idaho with a .456 average last spring. Barker also led the Golden Eagles with 22 doubles, eight home runs, 65 RBI, 33 walks and 153 total bases. He also posted a stellar freshman season with a .372 average, two home runs and 24 RBI in 36 games.

Wenatchee is off until Friday with the West Coast League All-Star Break taking place this week. Four AppleSox are in the All-Star Game Wednesday. Carson Boesel, Mitch Haythorn, Cade Martinez and Joe Thornton will represent the AppleSox in Bellingham. First pitch at Joe Martin Field on Wednesday night is at 6:35 and will be broadcast on mlb.com.

The AppleSox are home this weekend to host the Nanaimo NightOwls this Friday-Sunday at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Friday is Salute To Service Night presented by Gesa Credit Union. The first 500 fans to Saturday's game will receive a Coyote bobblehead presented by Columbia Valley Community Health. The series concludes Sunday night and is presented by the Numerica PAC. First pitch is at 6:35 Friday and Saturday and at 5:35 on Sunday. Tickets for all nine remaining regular-season home games can be purchased at applesox.com/schedule2025.







