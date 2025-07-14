MLB Draft Day One Recap

Sunday, four West Coast League alumni were selected in MLB's 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner (UC Santa Barbara) was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Angels. He played for the Corvallis Knights in 2023. The San Diego, California native is the third-highest WCL alumnus ever drafted, behind No. 1 overall picks Adley Rutschman (2019) and Travis Bazzana (2024); both of the latter were also Knights.

Just moments later, Aiva Arquette (Oregon State) was taken No. 7 overall by the Miami Marlins. In 2022 the shortstop batted .335 for the Wenatchee AppleSox; that summer he was an 18th round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but did not sign. Instead, Arquette played two seasons with the University of Washington (2023-2024), then anchored this spring's Oregon State squad that advanced deep into the 2025 College World Series. He is the sixth-highest draft selection all-time for a WCL alum.

This marks the eighth time in the last nine years that at least one former WCL standout was drafted in the first round, and the third time in the last four that multiple players have come off the board in round one.

"Every year we've been seeing our alumni selected early on the Draft's first day," said WCL Commissioner Rob Neyer, "and it's always gratifying to see not only these players graduate to pro baseball, but also the many more who will be drafted in later rounds or sign pro deals as free agents."

Ethan Hedges (USC), who starred for Corvallis during their 2023 championship run, was drafted in the third round by the Colorado Rockies. The All-Big Ten third baseman hit 14 home runs for the Trojans in 2025 and led them to an NCAA Regional runner-up finish.

Jack Gurevitch (San Diego) was selected in the third round by the St. Louis Cardinals. He appeared in 21 games for the Edmonton Riverhawks in 2022. The first baseman was named All-West Coast Conference First Team in 2025 after batting .371 with 17 home runs for the Toreros.

