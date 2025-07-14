AppleSox Head Home for All-Star Break after Win
July 14, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee AppleSox News Release
The AppleSox take the series after a 5-2 win over the Nanaimo NightOwls Sunday evening.
Nanaimo got a 2-0 lead over the 'Sox after scoring one run in the 4th and one in the 5th.
Wenatchee responded with a run of their own in the 6th when Jack McWilliams came home from a single by Kanoa Morisaki, putting the AppleSox down 2-1.
The 'Sox took a 3-2 lead in the 8th after Davis D'Errico and Morisaki scored from an error at first. They added two more runs in the 9th after a two run single from D'Errico brought home Theo Kim and JeHee Lee.
Aidan Gonzales picked up his first win after tossing three-and-a-third with four hits, one run, and five strikeouts. Adam Haight collected the save after giving up three hits in one-and-two-third scoreless innings.
With bases loaded in the 9th, Haight struck out the side to close Sunday's scoring.
Wenatchee lost the opening game of the series 6-5 on Friday, but bounced back with a 8-1 win Saturday.
With the win Sunday, the 'Sox win their first series after three straight series losses.
Wenatchee heads home for the All-Star break before facing Nanaimo again on Friday for a three-game set.
