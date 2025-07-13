AppleSox Take Game Two

July 13, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox







The AppleSox win 8-1 over the Nanaimo NightOwls to take game two of the three-game series.

Evan Cloyd drove in four of Wenatchee's eight runs going 2-4 with a single and a double. Cade Martinez brought another run across going 3-5 with three singles and a walk.

Nanaimo got ahead early with one run in the 4th after a wild pitch from Max Mendes.

Panganiban opened the 'Sox's scoring after he was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to drive in JeHee Lee. Back-to-back RBI singles from Cade Martinez and Evan Cloyd brought two more runs across. Adam Haight closed the innings' scoring with a sac fly to score Panganiban.

Panganiban earned another RBI after a sac fly brought home Ethan Thomas. With runners all aboard, Cloyd hit a bases clearing double to give the AppleSox a 8-1 cushion.

Mendes earned the win after throwing seven innings giving up a run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Joe Thornton closed the game tossing two scoreless innings with two hits and a strikeout.

The 'Sox look for the series win Sunday night against the NightOwls.







