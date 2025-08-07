Kucy, Martinez Help AppleSox Wrap up Regular Season with Sweep

Ryan Kucy tossed six innings of relief and the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Kelowna Falcons, 8-4, on Wednesday night at Elks Stadium.

Wenatchee (31-23, 15-12 second half) earned its fourth sweep of the summer and ended the regular season by winning four of its final five games. The AppleSox never trailed in the entire series, scoring two runs in the top of the first before retaking the lead with a three-run fourth.

Ryan Kucy entered in the fourth inning and crossed the finish line. He only allowed two runs in relief, both in the fifth, before silencing the Falcons over the final four innings. He struck out six and retired nine straight hitters from the fifth through the seventh.

Cade Martinez recorded two hits for his 20th multi-hit game of the summer. The 2025 West Coast League All-Star moved into a tie with Evan Johnson (2017) and Sam Brown (2014) for the second-most in team single-season league regular season play. Martinez also finished the summer leading the AppleSox in hits (60), doubles (11), walks (27), hit by pitches (10) and stolen bases (nine). His two-out 2-RBI single in a three-run fourth proved to be the game-winning hit.

The AppleSox stole a run two batters before Martinez came through. After back-to-back walks and a ground to put runners at second and third to open the inning, Jack McWilliams struck out but reached first on a passed ball that allowed the go-ahead run to score. That came shortly after Kelowna had scored once in the first and then the tying run in the bottom of the third.

The Falcons made it a one-run game with a two-spot in the fifth but the AppleSox added insurance in the ninth with three more runs. Kanoa Morisaki hit a pinch-hit single, Martinez reached on an error and Cam Hoiland was hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Evan Cloyd hit a 2-RBI single to right field and then Theo Kim was hit by a pitch three batters later with the bases loaded to bring in the final run of the night.

The 2025 campaign marked the AppleSox' third straight 30-win season and their seventh in franchise history. Wenatchee has qualified for the postseason for the fourth straight season and 17th time. It will face the Bellingham Bells in the best-of-three North Division Series this weekend. Game 1 is at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium Friday night before Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 take place at Joe Martin Field the next two nights. Tickets for Friday night's game can be purchased now at applesox.com.







