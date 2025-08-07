Playoffs Begin Friday Night Don't Miss Them

The road to the 2025 West Coast League Championship begins Friday night August 8th, here at Wilson's Group Stadium as the Victoria HarbourCats host the Edmonton Riverhawks in Game 1 of a North Divisional best of three playoff series at 6:35PM.

Games 2 and 3 (if needed) of the series will happen in Edmonton on Saturday (6:05PM PT) and Sunday (12:05PM PT). You can watch those games via the WCL streaming site or at or on the Edmonton Youtube channel.

This may be the only playoff game here in Victoria, so let's be sure to pack the park to cheer the HarbourCats on to Victory!

NOTE: Season ticket holders were sent their tickets by e-mail from SHOWPASS earlier today. If you did not receive your tickets, or have trouble accessing them, please call the office ASAP at 778-265-0327. If you can not use your seats, please transfer to a friend, or else call us so we can release for sale to the general public.

Season ticket renewals and sales are now on for the 2026 season! Lock your seats in today at 2025 pricing and to get first right of refusal for 2026 All-Star Game tickets that are expected to go on sale in October!

Existing season ticket holders can log into their Showpass account and head to their Memberships link where they can easily renew their seats on-line. Members can also drop-in or call the office at 778-265-0327 and we can process the renewal for them.







