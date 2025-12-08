2026 School Spirit Games Now Open for Registration

Published on December 8, 2025 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Victoria, BC - The Victoria HarbourCats Baseball Club is pleased to announce that their ever popular School Spirit games are back again for 2026 and now open for registration!

Due to the ever increasing popularity of these games, the HarbourCats will once again be offering two separate games for teachers and students to choose from:

Thursday, June 4th, 11:00am vs. Edmonton Riverhawks

Thursday, June 18th, 11:00am vs. Redmond Dudes

Tickets are just $9.00 per person!

Last season our two School Spirit games saw over 4,100 students and teachers enjoy a day at the ballpark and we hope to topple that number this year! Seats are limited and do fill up fast, so if you are a teacher, be sure to get your class on the list today! And if you are a parent, please let your child's teacher know about this great opportunity!

To register your class, or if you have any detailed questions, please e-mail HarbourCats General Manager Christian Stewart at chris@harbourcats.com with all relevant contact information and let him know what game you wish to attend, your school name and the total number of students, teachers and parent chaperones you anticipate. In addition, if there are any special access or wheelchair needs for your class, we need to know that too!

Numbers do not have to be precise at this time as we will be in touch in the new year to refine totals and collect payment then.

The Victoria HarbourCats will begin their 2026 West Coast League season in late May of 2026, with the home opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Plenty of excitement is on board for 2026 including:

Three fireworks nights (June 6, 30 and August 3)

Two 11:00 AM School Spirit Games (June 4 and 18)

Five Family Fun Sunday Matinees (June 7, 14, 28 July 19 and 26)

$12 Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 16, July 2, 7, 9, 28 and 30)

Season ticket memberships, single-game tickets, 12-game flex packs (new for 2026!) and 2026 WCL All-Star Game ticket packages are now on sale for the HarbourCats 2026 season at http://harbourcats.com/tickets.

All ticket types and team merchandise are also available at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street, Monday thru Friday, 10am-5pm from now until December 22nd.

Stay up to date with other promotions and special events by visiting the HarbourCats web page at https://harbourcats.com/events-promotions/







