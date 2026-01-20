Four San Jose State Stars Slated to Land in Victoria this Summer

Published on January 20, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, BC - A former HarbourCats outfielder, a member of the record-breaking WCL team in 2016, knew he wanted to send players he now coaches to a great summer baseball factory.

Jarron Silva, then an outfielder from UCLA, really enjoyed his time in Victoria, on a team that won a record 40 games, including 19 in a row at one point.

Now as an assistant coach at San Jose State, he connected with veteran HarbourCats coach Todd Haney to secure development spots for two pitchers and two position players.

"Jarron was a spark plug for that 2016 team, and he remembers the fan support and atmosphere at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP - Victoria is a baseball city," said Managing Partner Jim Swanson. "We are excited to see the pitchers signed, and to see the power in Rohne Klein and Ethan Nunez - they have the potential to represent Victoria when we host the WCL All-Star Game on July 15."

Four Spartans and a versatile fielder from George Mason, Matthew Westley, have been signed by Coach Haney:

RHP Landon Marchetti, San Jose State, 5-11/190, Brentwood, CA

RHP Spencer Kratt, San Jose State, 6-0/210, Woodland Hills, CA

IF Rohne Klein, San Jose State, 6-4/230, L/R, Renton, WA

OF Ethan Nunez, San Jose State, 6-4/190, R/R, Chino Hills, CA

IF/OF Matthew Westley, George Mason, 6-1/210, R/R, Manassas, VA

Marchetti, previously at UC San Diego, has nearly 30 games of college experience, including five starts, and used a lower lefty arm slot to register high strikeout numbers in high school. Kratt is a power righty who runs it up to 92, a transfer from LA Valley College.

Landon Marchetti delivers a pitch while playing for the UC San Diego in 2025.

Klein, a transfer to SJSU from Utah, is a developing power bat who also is noted for a strong arm - can play third, outfield or first. He's an athlete, playing both quarterback and linebacker on his high school team.

Nunez is a transfer from Colorado Mesa, where he was the RMAC freshman of the year - and he will miss the spring as a redshirt to get an injury fully rehabbed, but will be good to go for summer. At Colorado Mesa, he hit .356 with 14 bombs.

The lone non-SJSU addition announced by Coach Haney is utility guy Westley, formerly of Virginia Tech and now at George Mason. He has two summers of experience in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League.

The Victoria HarbourCats will begin their 2026 West Coast League season in late May of 2026, with the home opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Plenty of excitement is on board for 2026 including:

Three fireworks nights (June 6, 30 and August 3)

Two 11:00 AM School Spirit Games (June 4 and 18)

Five Family Fun Sunday Matinees (June 7, 14, 28 July 19 and 26)

$12 Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 16, July 2, 7, 9, 28 and 30)

Season ticket memberships, single-game tickets, 12-game flex packs (new for 2026!) and 2026 WCL All-Star Game ticket packages are now on sale for the HarbourCats 2026 season at http://harbourcats.com/tickets.

All ticket types and team merchandise are also available at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street, Tuesday thru Friday, 10am-5pm.







