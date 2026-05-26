Riverhawks Rivalry Renewed in HarbourCats Opening Homestand

Published on May 26, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - They say familiarity breeds contempt. With the HarbourCats home opener looming one week from today, the old proverb certainly applies to the first homestand of the 2026 season. After seven consecutive contests between Victoria and Edmonton to end the 2025 season, the Riverhawks will perch in Victoria for a three-game series beginning June 2.

For the returning HarbourCats, last year's playoff series against Edmonton will be fresh in their minds. Victoria forced game three after dropping the opener, but were defeated 8-7 after a valiant comeback effort. Todd Haney's crew will be in search of sweet revenge in the opening homestand of the year.

Among the returnees is Austin Lindsey, a right-handed pitcher entering his second season as a HarbourCat. The Lufkin, Texas product went 8-3 over 13 starts for Hill College this season, striking out 48 batters and maintaining an ERA just under five. Lindsey earned a crucial save in game two of the playoffs last year, striking out two in the ninth inning to force game three. Marcus Janovsky returns for the Cats as well, who struck out five over three innings in game one of the Victoria-Edmonton series last year.

Austin Lindsey (Hill College) held on for a critical save in the playoffs last season

Tuesday, June 2 is the home opener, always one of the most exciting days of baseball season! Fresh off an away series in Portland, the Cats will return to Victoria for their first performance in front of a home crowd in the 2026 season.

Following the home opener, Wednesday, June 3's game is Help Fill a Dream Night, in partnership with the Help Fill a Dream Foundation in support of families with children affected by serious health challenges. The series wraps up on June 4, with our first School Spirit Game, where local students can enjoy some HarbourCats baseball and bring the youthful energy to Royal Athletic Park!

The homestand continues into the weekend with a trio of skirmishes with the Kelowna Falcons, including some fun theme nights! June 5 is Forces Friday, where military members and first responders can take advantage of special ticket discounts. June 6 is the first fireworks night of the season, with gates opening at 5 pm, followed by a Sunday matinee on June 7 where kids can run the bases after the game.

Homestand Schedule:

June 2 6:35 pm - Home Opener

June 3 6:35 pm - Help Fill a Dream Night

June 4 11:05 am - School Spirit Game (sold out, select tickets may become available)

June 5 6:35 pm - Forces Friday

June 6 6:35 pm - Fireworks Night

June 7 1:05 pm - Sunday Matinee

Single game tickets for all HarbourCats games and the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are now on sale at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. Season tickets, 12-pack and 32-pack game vouchers may also be bought online or by stopping by the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street. Web: www.harbourcats.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats







West Coast League Stories from May 26, 2026

Riverhawks Rivalry Renewed in HarbourCats Opening Homestand - Victoria HabourCats

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