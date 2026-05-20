USC Infielder, Local Catcher Headline Last Signed HarbourCats for 2026

Published on May 20, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - It's hard to believe, but Hayden Woodson is about to become the first USC Trojan in Victoria HarbourCats history, with the team now into its 12th season in the West Coast League.

Woodson, a shortstop by trade who is athletic enough to play all over the diamond, saw little playing time at powerhouse USC as a freshman - but will get to break out as a HarbourCat in front of Victoria fans at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, site of the 2026 and 2027 WCL All-Star Game festivities.

Woodson is joined on the last list of announced players for the 2026 season by Victoria-raised catcher Lukas LeGras, who got a taste of the WCL last summer.

Head coach Todd Haney has signed the following players for 2026:

C Lukas LeGras, Westmont, R/R, 6-0/205, Victoria IF/OF Hayden Woodson, USC, R/R, 5-11/182, Whittier, CA SS Frankie Rutigliano, Portland, R/R, 6-0/160, Medford, OR 1B/3B Carter Eberhard, Cal Baptist, L/R, 6-2/180, Castro Valley, CA OF Bryan Bradshaw, UC San Diego, L/L, 6-0/210, Pomona, CA SS Jax Heid, Southeastern Oklahoma State, R/R, 6-0/185, Boyd, TX

LeGras graduated from the Victoria Eagles PBL program and moved to Westmont University in California this past season, playing in ten games as freshman in an NCAA Div II conference. The Lambrick grad saw action in two WCL games for the HarbourCats last summer.

Rutigliano is a sophomore who does strong infield work with his glove and arm, and used his speed to swipe 19 bags for the Medford Rogues in the summer of 2025.

Eberhard, a lefty hitter finishing his sophomore year, hit .345 in the famed Alaska League in the summer of 2025, and has five home runs for CBU this spring in 37 games, including 19 starts.

Bradshaw, a lefty-hitting junior, broke out as a college hitter batting .404 with seven home runs and 13 stolen bases while at Mt. Sac in junior college.

Heid saw plenty of playing time as a freshman, batting .258 with a couple of home runs, while drawing 31 walks over 49 games and striking out just 20 times.

The HarbourCats begin their 2026 season on May 29th with a visit to Portland and then return to Victoria for the Home Opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks on Tuesday, June 2, 6:30 pm.

Season tickets, single-game tickets, 12 and 32-game flex packs and 2026 All-Star Game ticket packages are now on sale at http://harbourcats.com/tickets or at the HarbourCats office at 1814 Vancouver Street.







West Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

USC Infielder, Local Catcher Headline Last Signed HarbourCats for 2026 - Victoria HabourCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.