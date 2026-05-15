Haney Adds Big-Time Arms to 2026 Roster Alongside Two More Hitters

Published on May 15, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - Big name schools are all over the latest group of Victoria HarbourCats player signed by Todd Haney.

The recruiting network of the head coach has unearthed power arms from Rice, Arkansas State and UC-San Diego, along with an outfielder from Fresno State and another from Hill College,

"Todd works very hard at putting a winning product on the field for our fans," said Christian Stewart, GM of the HarbourCats. "We know these guys will compete in our environment, and in a very good league like the West Coast League. These guys also have a shot at being added to the list of eight players to play for us and go on to the MLB level."

Announced today:

RHP Tate Collins, Arkansas State, 6-3/215, Little Rock, AR RHP Houston Tomlinson, Arkansas State, 6-0/200, Spring, TX RHP Jeremiah Arnett, Rice, 6-4/215, Waco, TX RHP Quincey Brown, UC San Diego, 6-2/175, Seattle, WA OF/1B Dryden Fuoco, Hill College, L/L, 6-1/205, Vancouver, BC OF Marcus Nolen, Fresno State, R/R, 6-3/220, Fresno, CA

Collins is a sophomore who was previously at Central Arkansas, and teammate his Tomlinson has started one game for Arkansas State as a redshirt freshman.

Arnett is a junior who will be expected to anchor the staff as a veteran pitcher. He's 2-2 with a save over ten appearances, including six starts at Rice.

Brown, from Seattle, has made 14 appearances as a freshman and is striking out a batter per inning. He earned his first college win on Feb. 24 in a victory over rival University of San Diego.

Fuoco is from Vancouver and is having a strong junior college season - batting .307 with six home runs, 42 RBIs and four stolen bases in 53 games.

Nolen is a physical specimen who has nine home runs and 12 doubles through 47 games as a freshman, batting .246. The HarbourCats begin the 2026 West Coast League season on the road in Portland on Friday, May 29th and then return to Wilson's Group Stadium for the Home Opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:30 pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2026 HarbourCats games, as well as the 2026 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby July 14-15, Season Tickets and Flex-Packs are now on sale at harbourcats.com/tickets or at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street just around the corner from the stadium.

For more updates, be sure to follow @HarbourCats on all social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). Web: www.harbourcats.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats







West Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

Haney Adds Big-Time Arms to 2026 Roster Alongside Two More Hitters - Victoria HabourCats

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