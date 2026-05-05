Arms Race Speeds up for Cats, Seven Pitchers Signed

Published on May 5, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - Pitching quality and depth are the key to grinding out wins in a very tough competition environment like the West Coast League.

The Victoria HarbourCats are putting in the work to be ready with the arms they'll need on the mound, working with first-year pitching coach Zach Swanson.

Veteran head coach Todd Haney and Swanson, the former HarbourCats hurler who is now a pitching coach at Hawaii Pacific University in Honolulu, are excited for the six new signees announced today.

"Todd definitely has a plan and philosophy on being successful with the pitching staff, and I'm excited to work with him and follow that plan," said Swanson, a Lambrick Park grad who played five years of college baseball after going through both the Eagles and Mariners programs. "Our job as coaches will be to be ready and prepare the pitchers for this level of competition. I'm also excited to work with (assistant coaches) Darius Opdam Bak, Troy Birtwistle, Steve Sinclair and Carson Myers on the staff."

Announced today for the 2026 roster:

RHP Bryson Toner, Hawaii, 6-3/190, Honolulu RHP Pierce Stone, Regis, 5-9/180, Round Rock, TX RHP Anson Stuckly, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 6-1/200, Katy, TX RHP Jack Marek, San Jacinto College, 6-2/190, Liverpool, TX RHP Easton Reimers, North Dakota State, 6-2/215, Missoula, MT LHP Jack Clark, Cal State San Marcos, 6-0/185, San Diego RHP Davis Lee, University of Calgary, 6-5/210, Richmond

Clark, a lefty, is a key recruit from San Marcos - he didn't allow a run in his first 14 college appearances, and now in his sophomore season has made nine starts this spring. He is 6-1/4.74 with a save, and strikes out a batter per inning.

Lee is a big-arm project with a fastball that has touched 95mph. Playing in the CCBC for the Calgary Dinos, the business student from Richmond and product of the PBL Delta Blue Jays has 16 strikeouts in 10.1 innings, and will work closely with Swanson and Opdam Bak to cut down on his walks.

Toner is a big right-hander who should have no challenge adjusting to life on a beautiful island - he's from Honolulu. The Hawaii freshman was a dominant, highly-ranked pitcher in high school who will get valuable game experience as a HarbourCat this summer.

Stone is a sophomore who struck out more than a batter per inning as a freshman, while Reimers is a freshman who was state tournament MVP as a high school senior and a dominant innings-eater. Of note, his dad Cameron was a 35th round pick of the Blue Jays in 1988 and reached AAA.

Stuckly is a graduating high school senior who is committed to Texas A&M Corpus Christi, while Marek was an early commit to Southern Illinois now at San Jacinto College, with a fastball in the 90-92 range.

The HarbourCats begin their 2026 season on May 29th with a visit to Portland and then return to Victoria for the Home Opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks on Tuesday, June 2, 6:30 pm.

Season tickets, single-game tickets, 12 and 32-game flex packs and 2026 All-Star Game ticket packages are now on sale at harbourcats.com/tickets or at the HarbourCats office at 1814 Vancouver Street.







West Coast League Stories from May 5, 2026

Arms Race Speeds up for Cats, Seven Pitchers Signed - Victoria HabourCats

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