Shea Lake Returns for Third Season with HarbourCats

Published on May 11, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Victoria, BC - He works fast and he likes a crowd. That makes third-year pitcher Shea Lake a hit with his teammates - and even former coaches.

In the relative pressure cooker of Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, there's an electricity on good summer nights that's not coming from the overhead lights.

"It's kind of like that white line fever," former pitching coach Scott Anderson tells me from Portland. Scott spent three seasons mentoring the 'Cats mound prospects. "Some of those guys when they come out across the foul lines and they get 3,000 people in the stands it's a little bit different story."

But at 6-3, Shea Lake stands tall on the mound.

"First off, when we're in Victoria it's a much better crowd than anywhere else," he says.

"I just think the way that RAP kind of fits - all those people packed in close together, the energy just fills the room, especially playing night games, firework nights, all the stuff like that."

Lake is one of the rare three-year players with Victoria. And like many of the 'Cats, he's had a nomadic path to BC's capital.

In his case, 'Cats fans can thank the U.S. Department of State.

After his freshman year at Hawaii Pacific the coaching staff placed Lake with the Swift Current 57s of the Westen Canadian Baseball League. But Lake's passport did not arrive in time to play summer baseball. Instead, he's in town for a trifecta: '24, 25 and now 2026.

And the 2025 campaign was a busy one: Lake appeared in nine games and pitched 34 innings, compiling a 2-2 record and 3.20 ERA. And both fans and teammates appreciated his efficient pace on the hill. Lake works quickly.

"It's one of the more underlying things in baseball that people don't really see," Lake says. "When your D is out there for a while, it kind of wears them out throughout the game. Getting them off the field and staying on their hitting side, it's always good for the offense and the fans kind of like it - especially when you have an offense like us."

And how would he describe himself on the hill?

"I've never been a big velocity guy," he says. "It's kind of just playing with the hitter and keeping them off balance, control the count and generating ground balls. The longer I'm out there the more it becomes like work, so keeping the pitch count low and trying to get the guys off the field as fast as I can."

"He's a pitcher that can pitch," Anderson says. "Shea's a solid guy that works with a good tempo and he changes speeds really well. He'll be a good leader to the team. He's a smart kid.

Lake is a mechanical engineering student at West Texas A &M near Amarillo. When it comes to his baseball future he thinks like an engineer - sound, fundamental concepts built on proven principles. About 10% of NCAA baseball players are drafted, but a much, much smaller percentage make it all the way to Major League Baseball.

"Of course there's that chance," he says. "If a big jump happens, that's great; I think I have the ability, the capabilities to do it, you never know.

"I just keep my head down and work hard and we'll see what happens. I wouldn't say nothing's really changed: I think just being the best version of myself every day and working as hard as I can is all I can really do.

"As long as I do that, I'm happy with myself."

It's a winning attitude.

Before he even crosses those white lines.

The HarbourCats begin their 2026 season on May 29th with a visit to Portland and then return to Victoria for the Home Opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks on Tuesday, June 2, 6:30 pm.

Season tickets, single-game tickets, 12 and 32-game flex packs and 2026 All-Star Game ticket packages are now on sale at harbourcats.com/tickets or at the HarbourCats office at 1814 Vancouver Street.

For more updates, be sure to follow @HarbourCats on all social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). Web: www.harbourcats.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats







West Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.