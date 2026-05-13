Vancouver Island Brewing and Victoria HarbourCats Unveil the Islander FanZone

Published on May 12, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - Vancouver Island Brewing and the Victoria HarbourCats are excited to share new details about the Islander FanZone, a new in-park activation debuting this season at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

Building on the recently announced partnership between Vancouver Island Brewing and the HarbourCats, the Islander FanZone will bring a true taproom patio experience to the ballpark; a new experience for fans of the HarbourCats to enjoy the game, and a physical footprint for fans of Vancouver Island Brewing to enjoy their products.

Designed to capture the laid-back spirit of a Vancouver Island summer, the space - located on the first base concourse behind Section 6 reserved seating - will feature high-top seating for up to 40 in different formats (a total capacity of 50), umbrellas, patio games, and artificial turf, creating a welcoming and social atmosphere for fans to gather, relax, and enjoy the game on Islander time.

The hybrid ticketed and VIP space will be ideal for a wide range of social occasions, from casual outings with friends to group gatherings and summer celebrations at the ballpark.

Fans visiting the Islander FanZone will be able to enjoy a lineup of Vancouver Island Brewing favourites, including Islander Lager, Broken Islands Hazy IPA, Breakpoint Pilsner and Seadog Amber Ale, a selection that brings some of the brewery's most approachable and easy-drinking beers to the ballpark.

"We couldn't be more excited to build this space and share a genuine craft beer experience at the ballpark with the Islander FanZone," said Zach Van Der Ende, Director of Sales and Marketing, Vancouver Island Brewing. "Great beer and baseball have always been a perfect match, and we're excited to help create a space where fans can come together, relax, and share great experiences all summer long."

"The Islander FanZone is going to be a fantastic addition to the fan experience," said Christian Stewart, General Manager of the Victoria HarbourCats. "It gives both loyal fans and newcomers an exciting way to take in a HarbourCats baseball game, whether they're coming with family, meeting up with friends, or hosting a group event."

The Islander FanZone reflects the shared vision behind the Vancouver Island Brewing and HarbourCats partnership: creating experiences that feel local, memorable, and made for summer. As the season gets underway, the new space will offer fans another reason to arrive early, stay longer, and take in everything that makes a night at the ballpark special.

Visit www.harbourcats.com/groups to find available game days for booking the Islander FanZone, or simply head to the HarbourCats.com/tickets to purchase individual tickets.







West Coast League Stories from May 12, 2026

Vancouver Island Brewing and Victoria HarbourCats Unveil the Islander FanZone - Victoria HabourCats

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