Superman Landing - Former Blue Jays Star Kevin Pillar to Headline Unique Home Run Derby Event at WCL All-Star Festival

Published on April 18, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - It's all the excitement of a HOME RUN DERBY with fun and unique twists... including points on defence.

And - with former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar, known as "Superman" for his fence thievery as well as his bat, as the star attraction.

Pillar, 37, who recently retired after a stellar 13-season, 1234-game career spent mostly as a Blue Jay, will be one of the West Coast League (WCL) Home Run Derby participants - he and his family are excited to be in Victoria for the event.

Pillar, a former Vancouver Canadian who also played for nine other MLB teams over his final seasons and is now doing some broadcasting on Sportsnet, hit 114 MLB home runs and was a fan favourite for how hard he played the game - and of course his memorable home run robbing catches at Rogers Centre.

Yes, the format will showcase a HR derby with gloves and sliding catches, even fence robberies, and an altered field configuration.

Intrigued? You should be - and no one should miss this.

The host committee of the 2026 WCL All-Star Game is excited to announce it will use the groundbreaking format/rules of Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby X as part of the WCL All-Star Game Festival, July 14-15.

It will be the first time that a Canadian site will use the format, which MLB has successfully showcased in the US and overseas over the last few summers.

This event will be an important Day 1 aspect of the overall All-Star Game festival, Tuesday, July 14, 6:35pm.

"The West Coast League has a working relationship with Major League Baseball, so the fans will see something special on that Tuesday at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP," said ASG co-chair Brenda MacFarlane. "This is all about the home runs, but the twists on defence make it an absolute blast - pardon the pun.

"Having Kevin Pillar as one of the players in this, wearing a Blue Jays uniform, will be a must-attend for any Jays fan, any sports fan."

The rules involve a three-on-three, three-inning competition in which hitters have two minutes, thirty seconds during their time at the plate. The opposing team of three grab their gloves and can steal points in the "catch zone" near the fence, while hitters aim for a double-point target zone and use strategy to add "hot streak" bonus points.

With a unique defensive component in the 2026 WCL Home Run Derby, fans may get to see Kevin Pillar make some of the amazing catches that were a signature of his time with the Blue Jays.

"It's a creative way to bring more of the game into a home run derby, and fans have loved it," added MacFarlane.

The home run derby, which will start at 6:35pm on that Tuesday, July 14, is just part of the overall WCL All-Star Game Festival, which will take over so many locations on the Lower Island - more announcements to come. The main spot will of course be Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

Tickets for the All-Star Home Run Derby on July 14th are currently available in a package that also include tickets for the WCL All Star Game that will be held on Wednesday, July 15th and feature the top players in the league. Prices for the package start at $40 for General Admission seats to $85 for field level Diamond Club Seats, and can be purchased ON-LINE, or by visiting the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street, just around the corner from the stadium.

For more updates, be sure to follow @HarbourCats on all social channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).







West Coast League Stories from April 18, 2026

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