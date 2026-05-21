Canadian Club Named Presenting Sponsor of 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game in Victoria

Published on May 20, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats are proud to announce that Canadian Club has been named the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game, marking a major milestone in a new long-term partnership with Suntory Global Spirits. The All-Star Game sponsorship forms part of a long-term agreement between the HarbourCats and Suntory, bringing Canadian Club, one of the world's most admired whisky brands to the forefront of one of summer baseball's premier events.

As Presenting Sponsor, Canadian Club will play a central role in shaping the fan experience at the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game, set to take place at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park July 15th, 2026, preceded by the Home Run Derby July 14th, 2026.

Beyond the All-Star Game festivities, fans can expect to see Suntory Global Spirits brands integrated throughout the ballpark this season with a series of elevated and immersive activations, including:

- Top Deck Lounge by Sipsmith Gin - a refreshed, unique double-decker British bus experience offering premium views and a vibrant social atmosphere. - Canadian Club House - a newly themed hospitality space along the third base line designed for groups and premium experiences. - Additional in-game and on-site activations designed to enhance the overall fan experience throughout the 2026 season.

Fans, groups, and organizers are encouraged to visit harbourcats.com/groups to find availability and booking information for all premium spaces as the Home Opener draws closer.

"Partnering with Canadian Club as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game is a tremendous step forward for our organization," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the Victoria HarbourCats. "This long-term agreement with Suntory Global Spirits allows us to elevate not only the All-Star Game, but the entire fan experience at the ballpark."

"As long-time community supporters, we're excited to continue our work and expand our visible presence in Victoria and be part of such a marquee event," said Karissa Dahl of Suntory Global Spirits. "Canadian Club has a long history of bringing people together, and the HarbourCats provide the perfect platform to connect with fans in a fun and meaningful way."

The 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game will bring together the league's top talent for a celebration of collegiate summer baseball, with Canadian Club at the centre of the festivities.

Details on All-Star Game programming, events, and ticketing will continue to be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the festival.







West Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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