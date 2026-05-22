Victoria HarbourCats Announce Expanded Premium Group Experiences for 2026 Season

Published on May 22, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats are elevating the group entertainment experience for their 2026 season with expanded premium hospitality offerings, upgraded fan spaces, and a newly enhanced online booking platform designed to make planning summer outings easier than ever heading in to the All-Star Game Festival taking place at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park and around the City July 14th - 16th, 2026.

With demand continuing to grow for corporate outings, staff events, client entertainment, birthdays, reunions, and social gatherings, the HarbourCats have introduced several refreshed and newly-enhanced group spaces at Royal Athletic Park - many of which are already seeing strong early demand.

Fans and organizations can now explore real-time availability, view space details/renderings, review spacing/capacity and pricing information, and submit booking requests directly at harbourcats.com/groups.

New and enhanced premium spaces for the 2026 season include:

Canadian Club House - a newly themed hospitality space along the third base line designed for groups and premium experiences.

The Nordic Fencing Dugout - an intimate field-level hospitality option next to the HarbourCats dugout that places guests close to the action while providing a unique experience for smaller private groups with tables for two.

The Strath Party Deck - a long-time fan favourite that continues to be one of the stadium's most popular group destinations, offering a high-energy atmosphere ideal for larger celebrations, team outings, and company events.

Top Deck Lounge by Sipsmith Gin - one of the most unique viewing experiences in summer baseball returns with major upgrades for 2026, inside and atop the iconic double-decker British bus along the first base line.

Vancouver Island Brewing Islander FanZone - a casual and energetic group environment giving an outdoor brewery patio vibe that remains a popular option for fans looking for a fun and flexible game-day gathering space.

"Our premium hospitality program has grown significantly because people are looking for experiences that go beyond simply attending a baseball game," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the Victoria HarbourCats. "We're proud to have hired some of the best in hospitality management to take it to the next level, whether it's a company event, client appreciation night, staff party, birthday celebration, or just getting friends together, our team has created unique options to fit every type of group."

Several key summer dates - including fireworks nights, weekend matchups, and 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game festivities - are already seeing limited availability.

Groups interested in booking are encouraged to visit harbourcats.com/groups to explore options and secure preferred dates before availability becomes limited.

More details are forthcoming on additional activations, including an exciting addition to the park, a recently-installed viewing platform with arguably the best view in the house!







West Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

Victoria HarbourCats Announce Expanded Premium Group Experiences for 2026 Season - Victoria HabourCats

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