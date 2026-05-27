Showpass to be Title Partner of 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game Festival

Published on May 27, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - Showpass, one of North America's fastest-growing event technology companies has stepped up to the plate as the Title Partner of the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game Festival.

In what is a perfect alignment due to the high-demand nature of event tickets, Showpass is reflecting the premier level of collaboration needed to elevate the WCL All-Star Game and Home Run Derby to an unforgettable experience for fans, players, coaches, and all others who are so deeply ingrained with the WCL. The Home Run Derby will feature recent MLB star Kevin Pillar as one of the full participants.

The Showpass logo will now be involved in all digital usage of the event logo, topping the graphic.

Showpass is the official ticketing company for three West Coast League teams, the Bend Elks, and the Victoria HarbourCats and Nanaimo NightOwls - helping those teams achieve outstanding customer outcomes that are fan-friendly with online, in-office and ticket booth interfacing options.

"The WCL is building something special around summer baseball, and the All-Star Game is a showcase of what strong organizations and great communities can create together," said Lucas McCarthy, Founder and CEO of Showpass. "The HarbourCats have put real vision behind this event, turning it into more than just a game day experience. At Showpass, we're proud to support organizations that are pushing their events forward, investing in their fans, and creating moments that bring communities together. We're excited to help elevate the 2026 WCL All-Star Game Festival in Victoria."

The Showpass logo will be prominent on the field, and the fingerprints of their ticketing and live event technology platform will be a key aspect of the outstanding experience around this two-day event in Victoria, one of the top destination cities in the world. Fan engagement activations and video content across many platforms, produced by Showpass, will be prominent in bringing this partnership to life.

"Showpass has stepped up since our very first meeting, and fully understands what our Island teams are looking to accomplish - more than that, they understand the fan ticketing experience is essential to growing strong attendance and revenue numbers, and they do it with gusto and skill," said Adrian Somers, Vice-President of Operations and Business for the HarbourCats and NightOwls. "Showpass will be front and centre during these events, and we are proud to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with them in all that we do, but especially this Showpass WCL All-Star Game."

The 2026 Showpass West Coast League All-Star Game Festival takes place July 14-15 in Victoria, at sites across the city but primarly at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. The feature events include the Home Run Derby on Tuesday, July 14 (6:35pm) and All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 15 (7pm), with activities at the stadium up to two hours prior to the start - live bands, food trucks, and special pre-game entertainment fans will not want to miss.

The best of the West Coast League will be on display. The league has produced top Major League Baseball draft picks such as No. 1 overall selections Travis Bazzana and Adley Rutschman, along with current MLB stars such as Tarik Skubal, Nathan Lukes, Nick Pivetta, Shane Bieber and Andrew Vaughn.

For more information on tickets, go to http://harbourcats.com/tickets







West Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

Showpass to be Title Partner of 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game Festival - Victoria HabourCats

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