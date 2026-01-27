John Wilson Named President of Island WCL Teams, HarbourCats and NightOwls

VICTORIA and NANAIMO, BC - Respected island businessman John Wilson has been named President of the company that oversees the successful collegiate baseball teams based in Victoria and Nanaimo, effective immediately.

Wilson, the CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce and whose family owns and operates the Wilson's Group of Companies, has been part of the core ownership group of the Victoria HarbourCats since 2015, and the Nanaimo NightOwls since inception of the second island WCL team in 2020 (started play in 2022). The NightOwls, a rival to the HarbourCats on the field, play at historic Serauxmen Stadium.

Wilson takes the position from Ken Swanson, who remains on the board after a solid 10-year run as team president. The group also operates the Victoria Collegiate (CCBC) baseball program and the busy indoor facility on Cook St., the Edwards Family Training Centre.

"Ken has led the corporate structure well, and he's deserving of a break," said Wilson. "We have a strong and committed group of owners and staff and a refresh is good for us all, keeping these teams playing great baseball and positively impacting these amazing communities in a stable, creative manner. Ken literally leaves big shoes to fill."

The HarbourCats, which started play in 2013, will host the WCL All-Star Game in 2026 and 2027, showcasing the island's immense love of baseball and the team that helped produce eight MLB products including current MLB players Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays), Nick Pivetta (Padres), Cade Smith (Guardians), Andrew Vaughn (Brewers) and Chase Meidroth (White Sox). The 2026 all-star festival will take place July 14-15 using Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park and sites around the South Island, with exciting details to come.

Wilson and Swanson lead a nine-member ownership group that includes Rich Harder, Helen Edwards, Mike Macdonell, Sean Finn, Vic Vendetti, John Schnaderbeck and Jim Swanson.

"No one knows the community like John, so we are all looking forward to what will be a flawless transition that will bring some new life to the organization," said Ken Swanson.

The management structure remains the same - former GM Jim Swanson in the Managing Partner role, overseeing day-to-day operations, assisted by Adrian Somers (Business Operations and Marketing). In Victoria, Christian Stewart (General Manager) and John Pollard (Marketing Director) remain in place, while Tina Cornett continues her strong leadership in Nanaimo as General Manager, with Kent Malpass overseeing the concession.

The teams maintain wholly separate coaching staffs and recruiting processes - veteran Todd Haney, a five-year MLB player, as the sixth-year Head Coach in Victoria, and local product Cody Andreychuk, a collegiate program head coach at University of Pikeville, enters his second season in Nanaimo, assisted by pitching coach Gorman Heimueller, who has three World Series rings from his 50 years in the game.

The Victoria HarbourCats will begin their 2026 West Coast League season in late May of 2026, with the home opener against the Edmonton Riverhawks scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 6:35pm.

Plenty of excitement is on board for 2026 including:

Three fireworks nights (June 6, 30 and August 3)

Two 11:00 AM School Spirit Games (June 4 and 18)

Five Family Fun Sunday Matinees (June 7, 14, 28 July 19 and 26)

$12 Tuesdays and Thursdays (June 16, July 2, 7, 9, 28 and 30)

The 2026 WCL All-Star Game and Home Run Derby (July 14-15)

